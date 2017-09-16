Police say employee shot man trying to rob business on Preston H - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say employee shot man trying to rob business on Preston Highway

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after an employee shot him.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to reports of a robbery and shooting a business in the 8600 block of Preston Highway around 7 a.m. 

Mitchell says after the suspect entered the business and announced his intentions to rob it, "an altercation ensued between an employee and the perpetrator which resulted in the perpetrator being shot."

Mitchell says the suspect was taken to University Hospital but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. 

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.