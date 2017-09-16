Police say employee shot man trying to rob business on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after an employee shot him.

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, police were called to reports of a robbery and shooting a business in the 8600 block of Preston Highway around 7 a.m.

Mitchell says after the suspect entered the business and announced his intentions to rob it, "an altercation ensued between an employee and the perpetrator which resulted in the perpetrator being shot."

Mitchell says the suspect was taken to University Hospital but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

