Louisville Fire Department in mourning after firefighter loses b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Fire Department in mourning after firefighter loses battle with cancer

Sgt. Timothy Groft (photo source: Louisville Fire Department) Sgt. Timothy Groft (photo source: Louisville Fire Department)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sgt. Timothy Groft, a firefighter with the Louisville Fire Department for 15 years, died Saturday after battling cancer. 

Lt. Col. Brian Meurer, Fire Marshal, says in a news release that Groft died surrounded by family and loved ones. 

Meurer says Groft spent most of his 15 years with Louisville Fire & Rescue serving the city's west end. His last assignment was at Engine 6 in the Portland neighborhood. 

Groft will be laid to rest with full Line of Duty Death honors. 

