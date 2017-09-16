Hundreds take part in walk at Bellarmine University to raise awa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds take part in walk at Bellarmine University to raise awareness of eating disorders

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people gathered at Bellarmine University Saturday to take part in a walk in to raise awareness of eating disorders. 

Saturday's event was the fourth annual National Eating Disorder Association Walk to Save a Life.

Several speakers talked about about how they or loved ones were affected by anorexia, bulimia, or binge eating.

Treatment centers from across the region were on hand to talk with those who participated in today's walk.

Organizers say more treatment centers are needed-- especially locally.

"A very, very small percentage of any research goes into this field," said Melissa Cahill, who helped organize Saturday's event. "It is a very under served population of people."

More than 20 million people around the country suffer with eating disorders.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.