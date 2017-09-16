Kentucky's Attorney General stops to help man who overdosed on L - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky's Attorney General stops to help man who overdosed on Lexington street

Posted: Updated:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Attorney General Andy Beshear says he got a first-hand look at the seriousness of Kentucky's opioid epidemic on the streets of Lexington this week.

Beshear says he and two staffers stopped their car to get out and help a man suffering from a drug overdose.

Beshear told a local newspaper they were near Main Street when they saw a woman beating on the window of a stopped car with an unconscious man inside. 

One of the staffers, Josh Keats, and Beshear pulled the man out of his car. Keats, a paramedic, asked police to bring a bottle of naloxone, and the man was revived and taken to the hospital.

Beshear says he will instruct his staff on how to administer naloxone. He said the incident shows an overdose can happen anywhere.

Related:

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.