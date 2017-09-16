Women veterans honored at Open House at Robley Rex VA Medical Ce - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Women veterans honored at Open House at Robley Rex VA Medical Center

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a morning to say thank you and share military experiences at the seventh annual Women Veterans Open House at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center. 

The event was held Saturday at the center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It gives the women the chance to learn about VA's services and others community resources. 

Veterans from recent wars all the way to World War II were in attendance. There was plenty of music, education, food, and countless stories. 

Women Veterans Program Manger Lauren Pachi says the open house was designed to give women veterans the opportunity "to get together with other women who served, who understand maybe some of the difficulties and the positives that they had from their service. It's really important for that sense of sisterhood. And also just making sure that we honor them."

Women veterans make up only 10 percent of the veteran population.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.