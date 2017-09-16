Diversity celebrated at third annual Louisville Pride Festival

A shortage of paramedics and EMTs across Kentucky has agencies aggressively competing for workers.

Move over Captain Jack Sparrow, there's a new pirate in town. Long John Silver's hires a new face of the sea as part of its campaign for international Talk Like A Pirate Day.

Police say Louisville man kidnapped and assaulted female victim, held her at gunpoint

Police say the car left the road and hit several trees.

One lucky person can now collect $1,000 a day for life after buying a winning lottery ticket from a Louisville retailer.

Lucky lottery player will receive $1K a day for life after buying winning ticket from Louisville retailer

The victim was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40 percent of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday was all about equality and diversity as thousands of people celebrated Louisville Pride in the Highlands.

Bardstown Road in the Highlands was shut down at Grinstead Drive to Beachwood Avenue from noon until 11 p.m. for the 3rd Annual Louisville Pride festival,

There was music, lots of food, and dozens of vendors. With the help of great weather, organizers expected more than 40,000 people throughout the day. Louisville has the 11th largest LGBT population in the country.

Some people like Jessi Graham were attending the festival for the first time.

"I am just glad that they are supporting something that took a long time to achieve so I don't have to be afraid anymore to actually be outside with the one I love," Graham said.

Makayla Alexander says "it means a lot to people who are from a small county who don't have pride to come somewhere where they feel accepted."

Saturday's event was one of several local Pride festivals held throughout the year. Earlier this summer the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and parade was held in downtown Louisville.

