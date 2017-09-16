Diversity celebrated at third annual Louisville Pride Festival - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Diversity celebrated at third annual Louisville Pride Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday was all about equality and diversity as thousands of people celebrated Louisville Pride in the Highlands. 

Bardstown Road in the Highlands was shut down at Grinstead Drive to Beachwood Avenue from noon until 11 p.m. for the 3rd Annual Louisville Pride festival,

There was music, lots of food, and dozens of vendors. With the help of great weather, organizers expected more than 40,000 people throughout the day. Louisville has the 11th largest LGBT population in the country.

Some people like Jessi Graham were attending the festival for the first time. 

"I am just glad that they are supporting something that took a long time to achieve so I don't have to be afraid anymore to actually be outside with the one I love," Graham said. 

Makayla Alexander says "it means a lot to people who are from a small county who don't have pride to come somewhere where they feel accepted."

Saturday's event was one of several local Pride festivals held throughout the year. Earlier this summer the Kentuckiana Pride Festival and parade was held in downtown Louisville. 

