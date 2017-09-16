BOZICH | Clemson puts Louisville in 19-7 halftime hole

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville rallied from an 18-point halftime hole at Clemson last season, twisting a blowout into a last-minute dogfight before losing, 42-36.

If the Cardinals are going to end their three-game losing streak against the defending national champions, they’re going to need another big finish Saturday night at Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

The Tigers hung two touchdowns and two field goals on Louisville in the first half, surging to 19-7 halftime lead.

Clemson outgained Louisville, 334-to-154. With a persistent pass rush and solid coverage, Clemson made passing the football a challenge for U of L quarterback Lamar Jackson. He missed misfired on 12 of his first 20 throws.

Clemson’s Kelly Bryant finished the half 17 of 27 for 238 yards while Jackson eight completions only generated 83 yards. Jackson led Louisville’s rushing attack with 47 yards on seven carries.

Clemson (2-0) started like a team determined to flash its national championship contenders. The Tigers won the toss, deferred, kicked off, stopped Louisville without a first down and marched 79 yards in 10 plays to jump ahead of the Cardinals, 7-0.

Louisville did not have an answer – not until the Cards’ third series.

Bobby Petrino changed the vibe of his play calling, encouraging Lamar Jackson to run. When Lamar Jackson runs, good things have been known to happen – as they did on the Cards’ third drive.

Watch Jackson dance 15 yards to the left. Watch him crackle 30 yards down the right sideline. Just when Clemson had to be thinking Jackson was going to run on every snap, he worked with Malik Williams on a swing pass that Williams turned into a 19-yard gain.

The Louisville sidelined on the next snap. Jackson sprinted right for 10 yards. He was surrounded by three Clemson defenders. The final hit Jackson took was to the head – and it resulted in the ejection of Clemson safety Tanner Muse for a targeting penalty.

The Tigers paid on the next play. Jackson scrambled right and found Charles Standberry for an 11-yard scoring pass. It was the first touchdown allowed by Clemson this season, and the defender Standberry beat was Muse’s replacement, Isaiah Simmons.

Those would be the final points Louisville scored in the first half. The Cards were fortunate to trail by nine points at halftime. Clemson had a field goal wiped off the board when Louisville was ruled offside – and the Tigers’ Greg Huegel missed the shorter 43-yard kick.

Huegel rallied to make a 31-yard field goal in the third quarter before Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant floated a 79-yard strike to Ray-Ray McCloud, who ran past and then away from U of L cornerback Cornelius Sturghill. Touchdown.

Tack on three more points on a 49-yard field goal by Huegel in the final 28 seconds of the half, and Louisville had considerable work to do in the second half.

