POLICE: 81 syringes, drugs, paraphernalia found in Indiana woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: 81 syringes, drugs, paraphernalia found in Indiana woman's home while her children slept

Posted: Updated:
Jennifer Thompson (Image Source: Crawford County Sheriff's Dept.) Jennifer Thompson (Image Source: Crawford County Sheriff's Dept.)
(Image Source: Crawford County Sheriff Dept.) (Image Source: Crawford County Sheriff Dept.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A mother in Crawford County, Indiana has been arrested after police say officers found 81 syringes, drug paraphernalia and controlled substances inside her home, while her two children were sleeping.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Jennifer Thompson was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

Investigators say an officer made forced entry into the home after several attempts to contact the occupants.

Police say once Thompson's home was secured and a search was completed, evidence was gathered.

Thompson was taken to Crawford County Jail. She is charged with possession of a syringe, possession of alleged drug paraphernalia and maintaining a common nuisance.

Officials also arrested 44-year-old David Mitchell of Louisville. He is being held at the Crawford County Jail on an outstanding warrant out of Kentucky.

According to police, Thompson's two children were placed with their father.

