Elizabethtown wine festival to benefit local parks

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sample wine while giving back during Elizabethtown's premier wine festival.

"Toast to Kentucky" happens September 23 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Freeman Lake Park.



Wine sampling will take place near the bandstand. The night will also feature access to live concerts, wine bottle painting, cooking demonstrations and several vendors.

Proceeds from the event will support park enhancements.

Tickets are $30 and include eight tasting tickets and a commemorative glass. Pre-sale tickets will be sold for $25.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.