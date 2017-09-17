Louisville business introduces luxury ice to bourbon industry

Police say Louisville man kidnapped and assaulted female victim, held her at gunpoint

Police say Louisville man kidnapped and assaulted female victim, held her at gunpoint

Move over Captain Jack Sparrow, there's a new pirate in town. Long John Silver's hires a new face of the sea as part of its campaign for international Talk Like A Pirate Day.

Move over Captain Jack Sparrow, there's a new pirate in town. Long John Silver's hires a new face of the sea as part of its campaign for international Talk Like A Pirate Day.

Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.

Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.

Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40 percent of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July.

Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40 percent of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July.

Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.

Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.

Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.

Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.

Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.

Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.

MIDDLETOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the newest take on the bourbon experience: luxury ice. The chilly business venture is barely a year old, but several big name distillers are already taking notice.

It's Kentucky's proudest beverage. The flavor, the aroma and the way we enjoy our bourbon is a science.

That's why the folks at Kentucky Straight Ice say what we put into the glass with it should be too.



"You're getting ice that melts three to four times slower than your standard ice cube," says Rich Finck, President of Kentucky Straight Ice.

This allows consumers to enjoy bourbon longer before its diluted by water.

Finck is the first to admit he didn't specialize in ice making. He was in the phone business when he got the idea.

"I couldn't sleep at night anymore because I knew this product had to exist and the moment I was able to quit my full time job, I did," Finck said.

Enter Eugene Bell. "I cut my first block of ice in '83," Bell said.

Finck called the ice artisan and instructor at Sullivan University several times and played some phone tag.



"Did some research on it and went, you know, I think this has got legs and I think we can go some place with it and we can have a lot of fun doing it."

Luxury ice in any shape and size is made to perfection from a small warehouse in Middletown.

"We are steadily making an impact on the bourbon here and I'm very proud to say that we're working with what I consider bourbon royalty," Finck said.

It all starts with limestone filtered water. "It's beautifully clear because that water's constantly moving underneath the surface," Bell said.

Days later, Bell removes the 300 pound blocks of ice and cuts off any impurities. The blocks are cut into slabs, slabs become sticks and sticks become cubes.

"If you make ice extremely slowly over four days, instead of our competitors, who are making it over four minutes in mass production, then what you have is an extremely dense, very slow melting ice," Finck said.

Kentucky Straight Ice hopes to sell its product at bars and restaurants, and potentially stores.

Flavored and branded ice is also likely in its future.

This spin on bourbon on the rocks that once had a rocky following is proving the glass really is half full for the dreaming entrepreneur.



"Seeing is believing. It's a worthwhile product."

Prices range from .25 per cube to the more intricate, $2 a cube.

Copyright 2017. WDRB News. All rights reserved.