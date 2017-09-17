Univ. of Ky. fan in critical condition after being shot in South - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Univ. of Ky. fan in critical condition after being shot in South Carolina


Denise Massey (Image Courtesy: WKYT) Denise Massey (Image Courtesy: WKYT)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A University of Kentucky fan from Bourbon County is in critical condition after she was shot in the cheek, while visiting South Carolina.

According to WKYT, Jimmy Brannon says his girlfriend Denise Massey was shot while the two were in the Vista district of Columbia, South Carolina.

Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.

Brannon tells WKYT he and Massey were in Columbia to see the Kentucky Wildcats football team play against South Carolina. Brannon was not injured in the shooting.

Brannon says Massey is recovering in an intensive care unit.

There's no word yet on if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

