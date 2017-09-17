POLICE: Man shot victim after road rage incident in Washington County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say one person was shot after a road rage incident that happened in Washington County, Indiana.

According to a news release, Washington County dispatch received a call Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. about a shooting that happened at the intersection of Delaney Park Road and East Nicholson Hollow Road near Salem.

Police say when Washington County deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying in a ditch next to the road with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Indiana State Police also responded to the scene.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and 52-year-old Robert Abner, of Vallonia, became engaged in a road rage incident, which started on State Road 135 near Salem.

Abner was driving a full-size pick up truck and the victim was riding a motorcycle, according to officials.

Authorities say Abner and the victim exited their victims at the intersection of Delaney Park Road and East Nicholson Hollow Road, and began fist fighting.

Police say at some point, Abner's wife became involved in the incident and was hurt.

Officials say Abner took out a handgun and shot the victim in the leg.

According to investigators, Abner's wife and the victim were taken by helicopter to U of L Hospital. Both received treatment for non-life threatening injuries. Abner was taken to St. Vincent's Hospital in Salem to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Once Abner was released from the hospital, he was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail. He's charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

