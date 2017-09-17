Louisville man dies in crash in Hart County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man dies in crash in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Louisville man has died after a crash that happened in Hart County.

According to a release, state police responded to a single-vehicle accident on Bacon Creek Road in Bonnieville.

Authorities say it happened Friday around 5 p.m.

Police say the investigation shows that 48-year-old Patrick Ross was driving a 2000 Kia Sportage SUV south on Bacon Creek Road, when the vehicle exited the right shoulder of the road and hit a tree. Officials say the vehicle overturned and came to a final rest on its top.

Ross was pronounced dead by the Hart County coroner, according to police. Officials say he was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

