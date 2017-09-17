POLICE: Burglary suspect and 2 Kentucky State Police troopers fa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Burglary suspect and 2 Kentucky State Police troopers fall through ceiling of home

Corey Hopper (Source: Shelby County Detention Center) Corey Hopper (Source: Shelby County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a wanted burglar -- but in the process, the suspect and two Troopers fell through the ceiling of a home.

According to arrest reports, 26-year-old Corey Hopper forced his way into a Lawrenceburg home on Thursday evening and stole five loaded guns and some electronics.

Kentucky State Police say they caught up with Hopper hours later on Friday, just before 4 a.m., at a home on Woodlawn Avenue, near Southern Parkway, in Louisville. Police say he was hiding in an attic in a duplex at that location.

When police found him, they gave him "loud verbal commands" to come out of his hiding spot -- but according to the arrest report, Hopper refused, and would not show his hands.

Police say "force" of some type was used to arrest him, and in the process, Hopper and two Troopers fell through the ceiling of the house, causing damage to the home.

Hopper was eventually arrested and charged with resisting arrest and second-degree criminal mischief in connection with that incident, as well as first-degree burglary in connection with the alleged crime that took place in Lawrenceburg.

He is currently being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.

