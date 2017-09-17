Trainer Dale Romans snags 700th Churchill Downs victory, edging closer to record

Crayola announced the name of a new blue crayon this week: "Bluetiful," which beat out four other names with 40 percent of the vote in an online naming contest launched in July.

Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.

Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.

Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.

Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.

Univ. of Ky. fan in critical condition after being shot in South Carolina

Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.

The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Dale Romans won his 700th career race at Churchill Downs Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the track. Track officials say the south Louisville native is only the second trainer in Churchill Downs history to do so.

The 700th win saw 2-year-old Promises Fulfilled -- under jockey Robby Albarado -- race to victory by four lengths during Sunday's seventh race.

More importantly, the win means 51-year-old Romans is just one more win away from matching trainer Bill Mott's record as the trainer with the most wins ever at Churchill Downs.

Mott has held that record for 31 years, according to the news release.

At the time of this writing, Romans has one more scheduled starter on Sunday's 11-race program: Sportscaster, in the 10th and final race.

"You know, (Mott) could come back and pass me and blow me away if he ever wanted to come back full-time at Churchill," Romans said, in a statement issued by the track. "Just let me have this for one day and I'll be happy."

