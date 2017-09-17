Trainer Dale Romans snags 700th Churchill Downs victory, edging - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trainer Dale Romans snags 700th Churchill Downs victory, edging closer to record

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Trainer Dale Romans won his 700th career race at Churchill Downs Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from the track. Track officials say the south Louisville native is only the second trainer in Churchill Downs history to do so.

The 700th win saw 2-year-old Promises Fulfilled -- under jockey Robby Albarado -- race to victory by four lengths during Sunday's seventh race.

More importantly, the win means 51-year-old Romans is just one more win away from matching trainer Bill Mott's record as the trainer with the most wins ever at Churchill Downs.

Mott has held that record for 31 years, according to the news release.

At the time of this writing, Romans has one more scheduled starter on Sunday's 11-race program: Sportscaster, in the 10th and final race.

"You know, (Mott) could come back and pass me and blow me away if he ever wanted to come back full-time at Churchill," Romans said, in a statement issued by the track. "Just let me have this for one day and I'll be happy."

