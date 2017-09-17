Bullitt County authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bullitt County authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County authorities say they are investigating a murder suicide that left three people dead.

According to the Bullitt County Coroner's Office, it happened at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Hill Terrace Drive in Mt. Washington.

The coroner's office says Michael L. Smith went to the home, got into some kind of argument, then fatally shot 50-year-old Ronald Fowler and 46-year-old Pamela Leonard.

He then allegedly drove to his Shepherdsville home and fatally shot himself.

The investigation is ongoing.

