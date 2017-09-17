Attendees of food truck festival concerned about parking fees approved for Waterfront Park

Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.

Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.

Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.

Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.

Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.

Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.

Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.

Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.

Univ. of Ky. fan in critical condition after being shot in South Carolina

Univ. of Ky. fan in critical condition after being shot in South Carolina

Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.

Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.

The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Thousands of people and dozens of food trucks descended on Waterfront Park in Louisville Sunday for the Louisville Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival. It's one of the first big events at the park since the Waterfront Development Corporation approved a measure that would require visitors to pay to park there.

More than 7,000 people attended what could be one of the last big events at Waterfront Park before those $3 parking charges go into effect.

In August, the Waterfront Development Corporation voted for the parking charges following a loss in state funding.

"I don't agree with the $3 parking whatsoever. I think they need to leave it alone the way it is," said Rick Hatfield, whose family owns the 502 Café and food truck. Hatfield is concerned the parking could take a bite out of his profits from future festivals.

"I honestly feel that it would hinder a little bit on people coming out. It's going to deter people coming out," said Hatfield.

Sunday's event was the first time the festival has made a stop in Louisville and its founder already plans on returning next year during the same weekend.

WDRB spoke to several people who enjoyed the festival but are hesitant to go next year once the parking charges begin.

"My taxes paid for this free park as well, so I probably wouldn't come down here to pay for parking, and then pay $10 to get in, then pay for food as well," said Louisville resident Tina Griffith.

Other attendees said they don't care about the parking cost and will still attend events no matter what.

"Anytime you can get out here and support something local I am going to go ahead and do that," said Mt. Washington resident Steve Goodin. "It's not going to hold me back from coming and having a good time."

There has not been a day set when parking charges could go into effect.

The county attorney has asked The Waterfront Development Corporation to put the plan on hold for now.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.