THE LIST: Jefferson County Attorney publishes 2017 list of delinquent child support obligors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Attorney's Office in Louisville, Kentucky, published the 2017 list of delinquent child support obligors on Sunday.

This marks the 12th time the annual list has been released.

The list appears at the bottom of this story. It contains 1,473 names.

According to a news release from the County Attorney, the office's Child Support Division has collected a total of $15.2 million, sent wage withholding orders to 11,450 employers and found 18,911 new addresses since 2005, the first year the list was published.

"Everyone in Jefferson County can get in the game and help track down those who are not fulfilling their obligation to their children," said Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell in a statement. "Please contact my office if you know the address or the employer of someone on this year's delinquent child support list."

Anyone with any information that could help locate someone on this list should call the Jefferson County Attorney's child support tip line at (502) 574-0821, go online to CLICK HERE or visit the office at 315 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Here is the list:

