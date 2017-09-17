LACETT | Cards drop in new AP poll after loss to Clemson - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Cards drop in new AP poll after loss to Clemson

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As expected, the Louisville Cardinals took a dip in the new AP Poll.

The Cardinals dropped a total of 5 spots, down to 19th in the nation after a bad loss to Clemson on Saturday.

The Tigers themselves moved up a spot with the win, up to number 2 behind only top ranked Alabama.

Kentucky still isn’t in the top 25 but the Wildcats are getting closer. UK grabbed 11 votes and is now 34th in the country after Saturday’s win over South Carolina.  

