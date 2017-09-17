LACETT | Lou City clinches playoff spot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This turned out to be a pretty good weekend for Louisville City after all. The Boys in Purple able to clinch a playoff spot and they didn't even have to lift a finger.
It officially happened Saturday thanks to Orlando's loss to Saint Louis. Louisville City is coming off a tie to Bethlehem Friday. They currently sit in first place in the East, 3 points ahead of Charlotte.
Head coach James O’Connor and company back to it Wednesday at home against Rochester.
