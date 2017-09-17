Police investigate shooting in the Newburg area

The list is included with this story.More >>
The list is included with this story.More >>
The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.More >>
The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.More >>
Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.More >>
Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.More >>
Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.More >>
Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.More >>
Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.More >>
Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.More >>
Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.More >>
Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.More >>
Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.More >>
Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor says the crash happened Saturday evening.More >>
A MetroSafe supervisor says the crash happened Saturday evening.More >>