Wrestling giant Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan dies at 73

Bobby Heenan (Photo courtesy: WWE) Bobby Heenan (Photo courtesy: WWE)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan has passed away.

Heenan was 73, and according to the WWE, was widely regarded as, "the greatest manager in sports-entertainment history."

"With a career spanning more than four decades, Heenan was the 'The Brain' behind some of the most prolific Superstars in sports-entertainment history," the WWE reports. "Heenan plied his trade as their mischievous manager by running his mouth on their behalf with a sarcastic wit considered among the best in the business."

Some of the big names under Heenan's tutelage included Nick Bockwinkel, the Blackjacks, Big John Studd and King Kong Bundy.

He was also widely recognized for his announcing career.

