Wrestling giant Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan dies at 73

Johnny Depp's Kentucky horse farm has failed to sell at auction after bidding was too low.

Criminals are going to extremes to illegally harvest wild ginseng, and now law enforcement officials are working to get to the root of the problem.

Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.

Clemson had too many weapons on offense and defense and defeated Louisville, 47-21, Saturday night.

Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.

Univ. of Ky. fan in critical condition after being shot in South Carolina

The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is reporting that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan has passed away.

Heenan was 73, and according to the WWE, was widely regarded as, "the greatest manager in sports-entertainment history."

"With a career spanning more than four decades, Heenan was the 'The Brain' behind some of the most prolific Superstars in sports-entertainment history," the WWE reports. "Heenan plied his trade as their mischievous manager by running his mouth on their behalf with a sarcastic wit considered among the best in the business."

Some of the big names under Heenan's tutelage included Nick Bockwinkel, the Blackjacks, Big John Studd and King Kong Bundy.

He was also widely recognized for his announcing career.

