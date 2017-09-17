Cell phone captures video of 2 children trapped on malfunctionin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cell phone captures video of 2 children trapped on malfunctioning Ferris wheel in North Carolina

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children were trapped on a malfunctioning Ferris wheel in Greensboro, North Carolina Friday night -- and it was all caught on camera.

The incident happened at the Central Carolina Fair. The operator temporarily shut down the Ferris wheel when one of the cars became tilted out of position. Cell phone video shows a fair employee falling from the car while trying to move it back into place.

The employee was injured but has since been released from the hospital.

Both boys inside the car made it back to the ground safely, but their mothers say they're still shaking from the incident.

The Central Carolina Fair said in a statement that the operator, "followed safety procedures to safely unload all passengers."

