Jewish Community Center holds annual 'Doggie Dip' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jewish Community Center holds annual 'Doggie Dip'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was one last summer splash -- and it was all for the dogs!

The Jewish Community Center held it's annual Doggie Dip on Sunday.

The event was open to both members and non-members. Water was let out of the pool, leaving just a couple feet of water for the dogs to swim in. W

And with this weekend's temperatures reaching close to 90 degrees, it was a great way for the dogs to exercise and cool off at the same time.

"It was going to be a really sunny day today, and we wanted to get him out and try to swim and cool off and knock off some of that energy," said Autumn Vardeman, who brought her dog to the JCC Doggie Dip.

Vardeman added that it was tough to get her dog, Apollo, in the water at first, but then it was even harder to get him out.

The event was also for a good cause. A portion of the proceeds will go to local canine charities.

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.