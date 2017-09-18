One dead after shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LMPD says the shooting was a result of a "domestic situation that went terribly bad."More >>
LMPD says the shooting was a result of a "domestic situation that went terribly bad."More >>
Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.More >>
Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a wanted burglar -- but in the process, the suspect and two Troopers fell through the ceiling of a home.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a wanted burglar -- but in the process, the suspect and two Troopers fell through the ceiling of a home.More >>
Washington County dispatch received a call Saturday just after 8:30 p.m.More >>
Washington County dispatch received a call Saturday just after 8:30 p.m.More >>
Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.More >>
Police in Columbia say a total of eight people were injured, including four women and four men.More >>
The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.More >>
The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.More >>
Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.More >>
Police say a man who tried to rob a Preston Highway business early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after he was shot.More >>
Police say a man who tried to rob a business in southwest Louisville early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after an employee shot him.More >>
Police say a man who tried to rob a business in southwest Louisville early Saturday ended up in the hospital instead after an employee shot him.More >>