One dead after shooting in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 Monday morning on Kerry Drive near Goldsmith Lane.

Police spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says it started as a domestic situation.

Police haven't said what the relationship was between the shooter and the victim.

Mitchell says police have a "person of interest in custody." An ambulance at the scene was treating that person.

Police haven't identified the victim, but said she's a woman in her early 60s.

There were other people in the home at the time of the shooting.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating, but say they're not looking for any suspects at this time.

