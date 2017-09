LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

The shooting occurred around 5:40 Monday morning on Kerry Drive.

There were other people in the home at the time of the shooting.

MetroSafe says there is one person in custody at this time, but would not say if the person in custody is the shooter.

