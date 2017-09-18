LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead and a man has been charged with murder after an early morning shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood -- but court documents reveal dementia may have played a role.

According to an arrest report, 64-year-old Percy Joiner called 911 just after 5:30 a.m. Monday and told dispatchers that he had shot his own wife.

Police were sent to their home in the 3500 block of Kerry Drive, near Bashford Manor Lane.

"I saw those bright lights flashing in my window, and I looked outside and there was 10 police cars in the street," said neighbor Nick Murphy.

According to the arrest report, police found the victim, 61-year-old Donna Johnson, in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"They were good neighbors," Murphy said.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Joiner is the victim's husband.

"It appears this is some kind of domestic situation that went terribly bad," Mitchell said.

Joiner has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Court documents reveal a troubled past, showing that Joiner was accused of shooting his wife three times in Jefferson County in Oct. 1978. He pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in that case.

After Joiner served his time, the couple lived a quiet life, at least in the eyes of the law. They had children, grandchildren, and no more run-ins with police.

"I talked to Donna all the time when I walked by there," Murphy said. "Very nice lady. Church-going lady."

But Murphy said Joiner had been "very sick" and Johnson had been taking care of him. Court documents appear to back that up: in May 2017, Johnson wrote herself that, "My husband has been diagnosed with dementia in the summer of 2016 and I have gotten overwhelmed with the paperwork."

The statement came in a document in which they tried to settle the estate of their son, who had passed away. The couple was due in probate court next week. Johnson wrote that she now has power of attorney over Joiner.

Now she's gone -- and he's behind bars.

"I'm surprised," Murphy said.

Joiner is due in arraignment court Tuesday morning.

