UPDATE:  One person in custody after woman was shot and killed early Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead and one person is in custody following an early morning shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police say the shooting on Kerry Drive stemmed from a domestic violence situation.

The victim is in her early 60s. She was found after police were called to her home about 5:40 a.m. Monday.

Investigators have not said what the relationship is between the alleged shooter and the victim. LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the person of interest is believed to be a "relative."

Police did say the man they took in for questioning was treated for minor injuries.

Neither the name of the victim or the alleged shooter have been released.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.