UPDATE:  One person in custody after woman was shot and killed e - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE:  One person in custody after woman was shot and killed early Monday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead and one person is in custody following an early morning shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. 

Louisville Metro Police say the shooting on Kerry Drive stemmed from a domestic violence situation. 

The victim is in her early 60s. She was found after police were called to her home about 5:40 a.m. Monday. 

Investigators have not said what the relationship is between the alleged shooter and the victim.  LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the person of interest is believed to be a "relative."

Police did say the man they took in for questioning was treated for minor injuries. 

Neither the name of the victim or the alleged shooter have been released. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.