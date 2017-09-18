UPDATE:  Police identify man accused of fatally shooting wife in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE:  Police identify man accused of fatally shooting wife in Bashford Manor neighborhood

Posted: Updated:
Percy Lott Joiner (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Percy Lott Joiner (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead and a man has been charged with murder after an early morning shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood. 

According to an arrest report, 64-year-old Percy Joiner called 911 just after 5:30 a.m. Monday and told dispatchers that he had shot his own wife. 

Police were sent to their home in the 3500 block of Kerry Drive, near Bashford Manor Lane. According to the arrest report, police found the victim, 61-year-old Donna Johnson, in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Joiner is the victim's husband.

Joiner has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.