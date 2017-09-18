UPDATE:  Police identify man accused of fatally shooting wife in Bashford Manor neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is dead and a man has been charged with murder after an early morning shooting in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, 64-year-old Percy Joiner called 911 just after 5:30 a.m. Monday and told dispatchers that he had shot his own wife.

Police were sent to their home in the 3500 block of Kerry Drive, near Bashford Manor Lane. According to the arrest report, police found the victim, 61-year-old Donna Johnson, in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, Joiner is the victim's husband.

Joiner has been charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.