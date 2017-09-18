Blaze Pizza to open Clarksville location next spring

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Residents in southern Indiana will soon have another option for pizza.

Blaze Pizza has announced that the company has broken ground on a restaurant that will be located in Clarksville.

This will be the first Blaze location in southern Indiana and the fourth location in metro Louisville. There are currently locations in Middletown, at the Paddock Shops and in St. Matthews.

The restaurant will be located at 1225 Veterans Square Blvd as part of the new Veterans Crossing Development.

The new location is expected to open next spring.

