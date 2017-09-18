Hardin County man accused of shooting nude pictures of juvenile through bathroom window

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County man has been arrested months after police say he used a cell phone to take nude images of a female juvenile without her knowledge.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place sometime between Jan. 1, 2015, and June 1, 2016.

Kentucky State Police say they were informed that 43-year-old Christopher Elkins had been taking "voyeurism-style photographs" of a juvenile female.

Police were able to interview the juvenile about what happened. According to the arrest warrant, she said it happened while she was in the bathroom at her grandparent's home, changing her clothes after she'd been swimming. That's when she said she noticed a cell phone being held in the window of the bathroom by someone else who was outside.

She said it looked like someone was trying to use the phone to take pictures of her through the window.

The victim said she told her aunt what she saw and her aunt followed her into the bathroom. Police say the girl's aunt also saw the phone, "being held up in the window for about 20 seconds."

Police say they were able to identify Elkins as a suspect and obtained a search warrant for his cell phone. During an interview, he denied any wrongdoing.

On Aug. 17, the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crimes Branch was able to identify photographs on the cell phone that the aunt confirms were of the same juvenile girl in the same bathroom. Police say the photographs show nude images of the girl.

A warrant was issued for Elkins' arrest on Friday, Sept. 15. On Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 p.m., members of the Kentucky State Police showed up at a residence in the 300 block of Tabb Road, near Bethlehem Academy Road, in Cecilia, Kentucky, to arrest Elkins.

"Elkins stepped out onto the porch with arms crossed and fists balled," police say in an arrest report.

Police said he was told twice that he was being placed under arrest -- and that he should put his hands behind his back -- but he refused. When a detective tried to secure his arms, Elkins allegedly began to struggle.

Police say Elkins, "was pushed into a railing where he began to flail his arms wildly" and grab a trooper's leg, near his weapon.

"During this time, both troopers were continuously giving loud verbal commands for Elkins to stop resisting and place his arms behind his back," police wrote in the report. "Elkins continued to resist and had to be tased and physically subdued before handcuffing."

Two troopers sustained injuries to their hands as a result of the scuffle.

Police say Elkins swore at EMS responders who were trying to treat him, and when a trooper tried to stand him up, he "bucked wildly" in an attempt to knock the trooper down the steps.

He was arrested and charged with possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, in connection with the previous incident, and third-degree assault and resisting arrest in connection with the alleged crimes that took place during his arrest.

Elkins is being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

