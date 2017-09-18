Shots fired after Ohio man chases 6-year-old daughter in clown m - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shots fired after Ohio man chases 6-year-old daughter in clown mask

Posted: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio man has been charged after chasing his 6-year-old daughter around a neighborhood while wearing a clown mask and another man is charged for firing a gun.

Police say the girl first jumped into a stranger's car and then ran into a stranger's apartment while screaming that a clown was chasing her in Boardman Township on Saturday night.

Police say a man in the apartment building came outside and fired a gunshot into the ground.

The father told police he chased his daughter to discipline her for behavioral issues instead of spanking her. He's been charged with child endangering and inducing panic.

Police say the man who fired the gunshot has been charged with using weapons while intoxicated.

