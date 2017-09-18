POLICE: Crestwood man charged with DUI after being found in vehicle with his 2 kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have arrested a Crestwood man who is now facing several charges, including DUI, after authorities say he was found in a vehicle with his two small children inside.

Jordan Williams, 25, was arrested Friday in the 4000 block of Addison Lane near Crums Lane.

A police report states that officers responded to a call at the intersection of Addison Lane and Garrs Lane, where a driver was slumped over the wheel.

Officials say officers arrived and found Williams. According to police, Williams was alert and talking when officers arrived on scene.

Police say Williams' two children, ages 2 and 4, were in the back seat of the car.

Authorities say Williams was "sweating profusely" and had "slurred speech" and "constricted pupils."

Investigators say an officer gave Williams field sobriety tests.

Williams threw up several times on the side of the road during the tests, according to police.

According to police, officers called Williams' wife to pick up the vehicle and the two children. Authorities say Williams' wife stated that he has a problem with meth and heroin.

Williams is charged with DUI and endangering the welfare of a minor.

