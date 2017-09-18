"Bark in the Park" goes to the dogs to benefit the Animal Care S - WDRB 41 Louisville News

"Bark in the Park" goes to the dogs to benefit the Animal Care Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 14th Annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday, September 23 brings two-legged and four-legged members of the community together.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seneca Park, people and their furry best friends can participate in all the fun.

Win prizes in canine-themed contests: Kissing Contest, Howl-o-ween Costume Contest, Pet/Owner Look Alike Contest and Dog of the Year. You can also participate in the silent auction and raffles & enjoy food, dog-themed booths, games and inflatables for the kids.

Micro-chipping for pets will be provided on-site by the Louisville Kennel Club for $20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7am - Run/Walk Registration Begins
8am - Woof Walk/Run Begins
9am - Vendor Booths Open
10am - Owner/Pet Look-A-Like Contest and Kissing Contest
10:30am - Costume Contest
11am - Agility Demo
11:30am - ACS Alumni Picture 
11:30am - LMPD K-9 Unit
12pm - Cirque Louis
1:00pm - Dog of the Year Chosen
1pm - Silent Auction Concludes

Bark in the Park is at Seneca Park off Cannons Lane, near the tennis courts.

It benefits the Animal Care Society. The Animal Care Society is a private No-Kill adoption agency whose purpose is to find new, safe, and loving forever homes for adoptable dogs and cats.

Click here to get connected to the Animal Care Society.

