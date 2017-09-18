"Bark in the Park" goes to the dogs to benefit the Animal Care Society

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The 14th Annual Bark in the Park and Woof Walk on Saturday, September 23 brings two-legged and four-legged members of the community together.
From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seneca Park, people and their furry best friends can participate in all the fun.
Win prizes in canine-themed contests: Kissing Contest, Howl-o-ween Costume Contest, Pet/Owner Look Alike Contest and Dog of the Year. You can also participate in the silent auction and raffles & enjoy food, dog-themed booths, games and inflatables for the kids.
Micro-chipping for pets will be provided on-site by the Louisville Kennel Club for $20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
7am - Run/Walk Registration Begins
8am - Woof Walk/Run Begins
9am - Vendor Booths Open
10am - Owner/Pet Look-A-Like Contest and Kissing Contest
10:30am - Costume Contest
11am - Agility Demo
11:30am - ACS Alumni Picture
11:30am - LMPD K-9 Unit
12pm - Cirque Louis
1:00pm - Dog of the Year Chosen
1pm - Silent Auction Concludes
Bark in the Park is at Seneca Park off Cannons Lane, near the tennis courts.
It benefits the Animal Care Society. The Animal Care Society is a private No-Kill adoption agency whose purpose is to find new, safe, and loving forever homes for adoptable dogs and cats.
Click here to get connected to the Animal Care Society.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.