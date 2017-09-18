Police arrest Louisville man after argument over politics ends in brutal assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say an argument over politics led to an assault -- and now a Louisville man is charged with a felony.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 16, just before 5:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of South Brook Street, near East St. Catherine Street.

Police say they found a man who was, "bleeding profusely from his head, face and right side of his body."

According to the arrest report, the victim told officers that he and 33-year-old Mark Tuten were in a home, when they got into an argument over politics. The victim said Tuten began to punch him in the face. Tuten then allegedly grabbed, "a long, metal tool with plastic handles" from his tool box and started to beat him with it.

The victim told police that he then crawled out of the house, where Tuten hit him "a dozen" more times with the tool, and kicked him while he was on the ground.

According to the arrest report, the victim sustained a broken right arm, a broken right wrist, cuts to his face and cuts to his right arm.

When police confronted Tuten, he allegedly claimed he only picked up the tool, because the victim threw him up against a glass door first.

Tuten was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

