Police arrest Louisville man after argument over politics ends i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest Louisville man after argument over politics ends in brutal assault

Posted: Updated:
Mark Tuten (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Mark Tuten (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say an argument over politics led to an assault -- and now a Louisville man is charged with a felony.

According to an arrest report, the incident occurred on Saturday, Sept. 16, just before 5:30 p.m., in the 1100 block of South Brook Street, near East St. Catherine Street.

Police say they found a man who was, "bleeding profusely from his head, face and right side of his body."

According to the arrest report, the victim told officers that he and 33-year-old Mark Tuten were in a home, when they got into an argument over politics. The victim said Tuten began to punch him in the face. Tuten then allegedly grabbed, "a long, metal tool with plastic handles" from his tool box and started to beat him with it.

The victim told police that he then crawled out of the house, where Tuten hit him "a dozen" more times with the tool, and kicked him while he was on the ground. 

According to the arrest report, the victim sustained a broken right arm, a broken right wrist, cuts to his face and cuts to his right arm.

When police confronted Tuten, he allegedly claimed he only picked up the tool, because the victim threw him up against a glass door first.

Tuten was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony. He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.