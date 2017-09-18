Former con artist to give talk in Louisville on how to avoid sca - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former con artist to give talk in Louisville on how to avoid scams, identity theft

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- His story played out on the big screen. Now a former con artist is coming to Louisville to offer advice on avoiding scams and identity theft.

On October 12, Frank Abagnale will be at the Kentucky Center to speak at a free public event.

His story was told in the 2002 movie "Catch Me If You Can," starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Abagnale once posed as an airline pilot, a lawyer and a doctor, while leading a life of forgery and embezzlement.

Abagnale retired from a life of crime and has been advising the FBI on how to outsmart con artists.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.