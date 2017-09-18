New bike park opens at Turkey Run Park in southern Jefferson County

The list is included with this story.More >>
The list is included with this story.More >>
The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.More >>
The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford takes stock after Louisville's loss to Clemson on Saturday.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford takes stock after Louisville's loss to Clemson on Saturday.More >>
Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.More >>
Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.More >>
Police say he called 911 himself to admit that he had shot his own wife.More >>
Police say he called 911 himself to admit that he had shot his own wife.More >>
Police say the girl was changing her clothes in her grandparent's bathroom when she noticed that someone was holding a cell phone through the window.More >>
Police say the girl was changing her clothes in her grandparent's bathroom when she noticed that someone was holding a cell phone through the window.More >>
The shooting came in shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, in the 5000 block of Lively Court, near the intersection of Newburg Road and Shepherdsville Road.More >>
The shooting came in shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, in the 5000 block of Lively Court, near the intersection of Newburg Road and Shepherdsville Road.More >>
For star Jennifer Lawrence, it's the worst wide-release opening of her career.More >>
For star Jennifer Lawrence, it's the worst wide-release opening of her career.More >>