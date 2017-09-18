New bike park opens at Turkey Run Park in southern Jefferson County

For star Jennifer Lawrence, it's the worst wide-release opening of her career.

For star Jennifer Lawrence, it's the worst wide-release opening of her career.

The shooting came in shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, in the 5000 block of Lively Court, near the intersection of Newburg Road and Shepherdsville Road.

The shooting came in shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday, in the 5000 block of Lively Court, near the intersection of Newburg Road and Shepherdsville Road.

Police say the girl was changing her clothes in her grandparent's bathroom when she noticed that someone was holding a cell phone through the window.

Police say the girl was changing her clothes in her grandparent's bathroom when she noticed that someone was holding a cell phone through the window.

Police say he called 911 himself to admit that he had shot his own wife.

Police say he called 911 himself to admit that he had shot his own wife.

Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.

Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.

The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

The list is included with this story.

The list is included with this story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newest attraction at the Parklands of Floyds Fork is just for cyclists.

The Silo Center Bike Park features challenges for any skill level from beginner to expert. It includes downhill flow trails, a skills loop, and pump tracks.

Parklands of Floyds Fork spokeswoman Anna Rosales-Crone says, "Everything is built progressively, which means there is an easy ways to get around those features if you're not quite comfortable or ready for those yet."

The new bike park is free to use. It's open from 10 a.m. to sunset in Turkey Run Park. The park will close for the winter on November 20th.

Park officials say the newly-installed trails are for bikes only. Pedestrians and pets are not permitted on the tracks. They also suggest all riders use appropriate safety equipment including a helmet.

Turkey Run Park is located in southern Jefferson County near Billtown Road and Seatonville Road.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

