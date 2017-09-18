New bike park opens at Turkey Run Park in southern Jefferson Cou - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New bike park opens at Turkey Run Park in southern Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The newest attraction at the Parklands of Floyds Fork is just for cyclists.

The Silo Center Bike Park features challenges for any skill level from beginner to expert.  It includes downhill flow trails, a skills loop, and pump tracks.    

Parklands of Floyds Fork spokeswoman Anna Rosales-Crone says, "Everything is built progressively, which means there is an easy ways to get around those features if you're not quite comfortable or ready for those yet."

The new bike park is free to use.  It's open from 10 a.m. to sunset in Turkey Run Park. The park will close for the winter on November 20th.

Park officials say the newly-installed trails are for bikes only.  Pedestrians and pets are not permitted on the tracks.  They also suggest all riders use appropriate safety equipment including a helmet. 

Turkey Run Park is located in southern Jefferson County near Billtown Road and Seatonville Road. 

