Police searching for missing Harrison County, Indiana teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for missing Harrison County, Indiana teen

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing teen from Harrison County, Indiana.

Authorities say 15-year-old Haley Manska is missing from Mauckport, Indiana.

A family member tells WDRB Manska was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5, leaving Corydon Central High School, where she is a student.

The relative also says a witness said Manska was seen getting into either a maroon Chevrolet Equinox or red Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Authorities say Manska has brown straight shoulder length hair, grey blue eyes and a small scar that goes down the bridge of her nose. She's 5'7 and weighs about 200 pounds.

Officials say there was a possible sighting of Manska in south Louisville.

Anyone with information on Manska's location is asked to call Corydon Police or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.