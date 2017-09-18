'Put the Panic Back in Hispanic' sign at Alabama school pep rall - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Put the Panic Back in Hispanic' sign at Alabama school pep rally causes controversy



MOBILE, Ala. (WDRB) - A pep rally sign at an Alabama high school is causing a social media backlash. 

The photo taken Friday at Mobile's Robertsdale High School shows two students with the school mascot holding a sign that says "Put the Panic Back in Hispanic." The Robertsdale Bears football team played the Spanish Fort Toros Friday night.

A screen shot of an Instagram post was was then shared on Facebook by Robertsdale senior Jennifer Vazquez, who says the sign was "disrespectful and ignorant."  

Vazquez wrote in her post, "This happened yesterday at our school pep rally. They know it's Hispanic Month. That's very disrespectful in so my ways. But it's funny to think that our school thinks it " OKAY " this is Honestly what white trash looks like."

Domingo Soto is a lawyer representing one of the girls captured in the picture. He tells WPMI the point was not to insult classmates. "What happened is this is a kind of sophomoric or juvenile joke that's kind of gotten out of control."  

Soto explains that his client was trying to poke fun at the opposing football team from Spanish Fort High School. "Spanish Fort -- Spanish and Hispanic and it was a pun, And the Trump thing just kind of put it in context of the actual racial slight."

Baldwin County superintendent Eddie Tyler says he's seen the post. "We are aware of a photo that appears to be taken at a Robertsdale High School football pep rally Friday Sept. 15 that is circulating on social media containing political banners and unacceptable language. School administrators, as well as my office, are following up on the matter."

The school hasn't released any information about what actions they will take, if any. 



