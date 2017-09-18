Sen. Rand Paul says latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare just 'reshuffles' spending

Police say they found a man who was, "bleeding profusely from his head, face and right side of his body."

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky U.S. Senator Rand Paul says he cannot support the latest effort to repeal and replace Obamacare. Instead, Paul is looking for different ways to shake up the healthcare system.

Paul toured a doctor's office in Crestwood to see a growing alternative to traditional medicine, direct primary care.

Dr. Molly Rutherford sees fewer patients, but charges them a flat fee for personal service and 24/7 access.

The fee is generally between $50 and $100 a month for membership. There's little or no additional charge for most in-office procedures, and no health insurance involved.

“Quite often, they actually save money by doing this, either by their medications, or they are not having to go to the urgent care for something,” said Rutherford. “I can save them money on X-rays. I can get MRIs down from $3,000 to $600.”

During a round table discussion, supporters touted direct primary care as a way to cut the cost of healthcare by cutting out the insurance companies.

“I think we need innovations, and we need to think outside the box. What we heard today was an innovation.” Paul told reporters.

While Paul thinks direct primary care can be part of the health care solution, he continues to push President Donald Trump to expand health associations.

“Where people can join together across state lines to get a discount on their insurance. He says he's going to do it. It's still coming, and I'm still waiting and hoping. But he swears it's going to happen,” said Paul.

What Paul does not like is the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill, the latest idea to repeal and replace Obamacare. It essentially gives states money to create their own health care systems.

“I'm just not a big fan of Graham-Cassidy because it keeps most of the Obamacare spending, and then reshuffles who gets it,” he said.

But Dr. Rutherford said, from her perspective, the entire conversation in Washington needs to change.

“We don't need to be talking about whether or not people have insurance. We've got to figure out how to get those costs down. And this model demonstrates that you can,” she said.

There is no vote scheduled yet on the Graham-Cassidy bill. Sen. Paul says, right now, its fate is too close to call.

