Marijuana plants removed from southern Indiana farm and destroye - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Marijuana plants removed from southern Indiana farm and destroyed

Posted: Updated:

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- There is one less field of pot in southern Indiana. 

Indiana Department of Natural Resources law enforcement says it helped chop down marijuana planted on a north Harrison County farm off Bradford Road.   

In a Facebook post, they wrote that a farmer discovered his crops cut down and trampled by trespassers last week.  What he found instead was a crop of marijuana.  

Indiana DNR said in the post that "We realize it's just a plant to some."  But they said the farmer wanted no part of the criminal act.  So conservation officers were happy to remove and destroy the pot over the weekend. 

No one is in custody for growing the pot. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.