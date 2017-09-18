Marijuana plants removed from southern Indiana farm and destroyed

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- There is one less field of pot in southern Indiana.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources law enforcement says it helped chop down marijuana planted on a north Harrison County farm off Bradford Road.

In a Facebook post, they wrote that a farmer discovered his crops cut down and trampled by trespassers last week. What he found instead was a crop of marijuana.

Indiana DNR said in the post that "We realize it's just a plant to some." But they said the farmer wanted no part of the criminal act. So conservation officers were happy to remove and destroy the pot over the weekend.

No one is in custody for growing the pot.

