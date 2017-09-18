Indiana man arrested after police officer is injured during 'scu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana man arrested after police officer is injured during 'scuffle'

Posted: Updated:
Zacheriah Tillison (Image Source: Bartholomew County Jail) Zacheriah Tillison (Image Source: Bartholomew County Jail)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Columbus, Indiana, police officer was hurt after he got into a "scuffle" with an intoxicated man at a restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

According to a post placed Monday on the Columbus Police Department's Facebook page, the incident happened at the Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant located at 1455 North National Road.

Authorities say officers went to the business on a call about an unresponsive man sitting in a booth and a four-year-old girl who was unsupervised.

According to officials, officers arrived and found 33-year-old Zacheriah Tillison passed out at the restaurant.

Investigators say officers tried to give Narcan to Tillison, but "he became combative and began struggling with officers."

Police say one of the officers suffered a knee injury during the incident.

Tillison was arrested and after he was "medically cleared for incarceration," he was taken to Bartholomew County Jail.

He is charged with resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and child neglect.

According to authorities, the child who was with Tillison was released to her mother.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.