Indiana man arrested after police officer is injured during 'scuffle'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Columbus, Indiana, police officer was hurt after he got into a "scuffle" with an intoxicated man at a restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

According to a post placed Monday on the Columbus Police Department's Facebook page, the incident happened at the Chuck E. Cheese's restaurant located at 1455 North National Road.

Authorities say officers went to the business on a call about an unresponsive man sitting in a booth and a four-year-old girl who was unsupervised.

According to officials, officers arrived and found 33-year-old Zacheriah Tillison passed out at the restaurant.

Investigators say officers tried to give Narcan to Tillison, but "he became combative and began struggling with officers."

Police say one of the officers suffered a knee injury during the incident.

Tillison was arrested and after he was "medically cleared for incarceration," he was taken to Bartholomew County Jail.

He is charged with resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and child neglect.

According to authorities, the child who was with Tillison was released to her mother.

