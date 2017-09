LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor says his state is perfect for Amazon's new headquarters.

Governor Eric Holcomb is calling on Indiana's Economic Development Corporation to submit a bid.

Amazon wants to build its second headquarters in a city of at least one million people. The so-called, "H-2-Q" is expected to cost about $5 billion and bring in as many as 50,000 jobs.

The deadline for cities to apply is Oct.19.

