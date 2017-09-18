Complaint to Hobby Lobby over 'insensitive' cotton plant fall decor goes viral

KILLEEN, Tx. (WDRB) -- A complaint to Hobby Lobby over cotton plants as decorations is up for debate on social media.

The issue is over whether the national craft store should sell stalks of cotton to be used in fall decor. Daniell Rider of Killeen, Texas started the debate, when she posted on Hobby Lobby's Facebook page on September 14.

The post includes a photo of cotton stalks in a vase. And Rider wrote, " This decor is WRONG on SO many levels. There is nothing decorative about raw cotton... A commodity which was gained at the expense of African-American slaves. A little sensitivity goes a long way.

PLEASE REMOVE THIS "decor."

The post has more than 73,000 reactions, nearly 16,000 shares and almost 169,000 comments.

There are supporters on the post, but there are many more detractors to her complaints over cotton.

One woman writes "honestly it's part of nature and history. Get over it. Cotton didn't hurt anyone." Another man says "My parents are Latino. They picked cotton. Aaaaaaaaaand I'm not offended."

