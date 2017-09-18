Louisville planning bid for Amazon's second HQ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville planning bid for Amazon's second HQ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Working with state officials and possibly leaders in Southern Indiana, Louisville plans to finalize a bid for Amazon’s second North American headquarters over the next month.

“The city will work with its regional and state partners to submit a proposal to Amazon,” Jessica Wethington, spokeswoman for the Louisville Forward economic development agency, said in a statement.

The proposal is due October 19.

Seattle-based online shopping giant Amazon announced earlier this month that it was seeking a second headquarters that could employ up to 50,000 people in software development and other well-paying jobs.

The company has several requirements that could put Louisville or the broader metro area at a disadvantage, however. It wants its new operation near an international airport with direct flights to Seattle, New York, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C.

Louisville doesn’t have nonstop flights to Seattle or the Bay Area, or direct flights to international cities.

Wethington said the city will not be commenting further.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Monday that his state also is planning to bid on the headquarters project, which has triggered a race among municipalities in the U.S. and Canada for the project.

