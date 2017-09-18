Humana ready to hire 50 enrollment specialists for its government business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is hiring.

The Louisville-based health insurance company is looking for 50 enrollment specialists for its Humana Government Business or TRICARE. The specialists being hired for in Louisville will handle member applications and reconcile enrollment information.

Customer service experience is preferred. Applicants also need a high school diploma or GED, computer skills, data entry and proficiency in both Microsoft Word and Excel.

Applications are being accepted online at http://careers.humana.com, and interviews begin September 19. For those who are hired, the start date will be November 13, 2017. The requisition number for the enrollment specialist is 180784.

In a release, Humana says it has 700 positions available in Kentucky.

