Humana ready to hire 50 enrollment specialists for its governmen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Humana ready to hire 50 enrollment specialists for its government business

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is hiring. 

The Louisville-based health insurance company is looking for 50 enrollment specialists for its Humana Government  Business or TRICARE.  The specialists being hired for in Louisville will handle member applications and reconcile enrollment information. 

Customer service experience is preferred. Applicants also need a high school diploma or GED, computer skills, data entry and proficiency in both Microsoft Word and Excel. 

Applications are being accepted online at http://careers.humana.com, and interviews begin September 19.  For those who are hired, the start date will be November 13, 2017. The requisition number for the enrollment specialist is 180784. 

In a release, Humana says it has 700 positions available in Kentucky. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.