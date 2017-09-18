Man dies after crash in Jefferson County, Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after crash in Jefferson County, Indiana

(Image Source: Indiana State Police) (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Madison man was killed in a crash that happened in Jefferson County, Indiana.

According to a news release, police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sept. 15 around 9:45 p.m.

Officials say it happened on US 421 near Old State Road 62, near Madison, Indiana.

Police say a 2010 Ford Fusion was traveling north on US 421. Authorities say the vehicle was rear-ended by 37-year-old Justin George, who was traveling north along US 421 on a motorcycle.

According to police, George died after he was thrown from the motorcycle. Police say the driver of the Ford Fusion was not hurt.

Police say it's not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash and toxicology results are pending.

Police are continuing to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

