Chaos at block party shooting in Newburg area captured on Facebook Live

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 6 p.m. Sunday, an annual block party for kids was in full swing on Lively Court om Newburg..

"It's been happening year after year," Jay Tee Toogood. "It's been getting better ... more people, more kids. But at the same time, more people bring more problems."

Those problems surfaced around 8:15 p.m. and were captured on Jason English's Facebook Live video.

Shots rang out. Chaos erupted. Kids and parents ran, screamed,and were separated as more bullets flew.

"I mean zero to ten. There wasn't no time to be prepared," Toogood said. "The only thing you could do was react off impulse."

His top concern was his step kids.

"I just grabbed me and mine and got us away from here," Toogood said.

At least one person wasn't as lucky. LMPD said they were shot in the leg. 

"I heard he's doing all right. I hope he gets well soon though," Toogood said. "People should've left their gun and their issues at home."

English was "broadcasting" the party because he was hosting it. He never expected to experience what he did. Now he's reflecting and wondering what, if anything, could have prevented what happened.

"It was a kid's event, and you shouldn't think you need security and police where there's jumping gyms and kids dancing," English said.

He also has a strong message for the man who turned the night into terror.

"The person who fired the shot, I'm looking in the camera, you're probably the lowest person on earth," he said.

If you have any information on the gunman call 574-LMPD.

