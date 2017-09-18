Chaos at block party shooting in Newburg area captured on Facebook Live

A family member tells WDRB Manska was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5 leaving Corydon Central High School.

Police say the girl was changing her clothes in her grandparent's bathroom when she noticed that someone was holding a cell phone through the window.

Hardin County man accused of shooting nude pictures of juvenile through bathroom window

Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.

The reaction to a Texas woman's post asking that the decor be removed.

Complaint to Hobby Lobby over 'insensitive' cotton plant fall decor goes viral

Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a wanted burglar -- but in the process, the suspect and two troopers fell through the ceiling of a home.

POLICE: Burglary suspect and 2 Kentucky State Police troopers fall through ceiling of home

WDRB's Eric Crawford takes stock after Louisville's loss to Clemson on Saturday.

The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

POLICE: 81 syringes, drugs, paraphernalia found in Indiana woman's home while her children slept

The list is included with this story.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 6 p.m. Sunday, an annual block party for kids was in full swing on Lively Court om Newburg..

"It's been happening year after year," Jay Tee Toogood. "It's been getting better ... more people, more kids. But at the same time, more people bring more problems."

Those problems surfaced around 8:15 p.m. and were captured on Jason English's Facebook Live video.

Shots rang out. Chaos erupted. Kids and parents ran, screamed,and were separated as more bullets flew.

"I mean zero to ten. There wasn't no time to be prepared," Toogood said. "The only thing you could do was react off impulse."

His top concern was his step kids.

"I just grabbed me and mine and got us away from here," Toogood said.

At least one person wasn't as lucky. LMPD said they were shot in the leg.

"I heard he's doing all right. I hope he gets well soon though," Toogood said. "People should've left their gun and their issues at home."

English was "broadcasting" the party because he was hosting it. He never expected to experience what he did. Now he's reflecting and wondering what, if anything, could have prevented what happened.

"It was a kid's event, and you shouldn't think you need security and police where there's jumping gyms and kids dancing," English said.

He also has a strong message for the man who turned the night into terror.

"The person who fired the shot, I'm looking in the camera, you're probably the lowest person on earth," he said.

If you have any information on the gunman call 574-LMPD.

