Family of teen killed in fiery crash near Westport Village files suit against 2 LMPD officers

A family member tells WDRB Manska was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5 leaving Corydon Central High School.

Police say the girl was changing her clothes in her grandparent's bathroom when she noticed that someone was holding a cell phone through the window.

Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.

The reaction to a Texas woman's post asking that the decor be removed.

Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a wanted burglar -- but in the process, the suspect and two troopers fell through the ceiling of a home.

The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of one of two teenagers who died in a fiery car crash in July has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two Louisville Metro Police officers, claiming police were engaged in an improper pursuit of the teens at the time of the accident.

Isaiah Basham, age 18, and 16-year-old Lexi Gray were killed when their car slammed into a tree and caught on fire on Herr Lane near the Westport Village shopping center around 3:30 a.m. on July 16.

LMPD officers said they first spotted a vehicle driving erratically near Ballard High School about a mile-and-a-half from the crash site. Officers said they were a long distance away when the teens' vehicle lost control, flipped over, hit a tree and caught fire.

They said they were not pursuing the vehicle when it lost control.

Shortly after the wreck, Glennisha Swift told WDRB she witnessed the crash.

"As soon as he passed the light by my mom's house, the two police immediately got behind him, turned on their lights and were chasing him," Swift said.

Swift said she tried to rescue the teens from the car.

"I tried to pull his feet out of the car. He was screaming my name, she was screaming and the car just kept blowing up," Swift said.

Police said they also attempted to help but couldn't because of the flames.

In the lawsuit, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court on Sept. 11, Gray's family accuse LMPD officers Lacy Ezell and David Moss of initiating a "high-speed pursuit of a vehicle whose driver was merely suspected of running a red light," despite the fact that neither officer, "observed Isaiah's vehicle speeding or being recklessly operated."

The vehicle had current registration tags, and had not been reported stolen, according to the lawsuit. Though the lawsuit does acknowledge Basham drove away from an attempted traffic stop, "the Officers were bound by LMPD policy that Officers shall not initiate or participate in pursuits when the offense is a traffic infraction, misdemeanor or non-violent felony."

The suit alleges that the officers drove their cruisers "at dangerously high speeds" and followed the teens "at a close distance" with their emergency equipment activated.

"Per LMPD policy, the Officers were required to turn off their emergency equipment and either stop their cruisers or proceed in a different direction in order to terminate a pursuit," the suit claims.

Their failure to do so, "created an unreasonable risk of harm and death," the plaintiffs argue.

The lawsuit accuses the officers of violating LMPD's Standard Operating Procedures, which, according to the suit, state that, "the pursuit operation of a police vehicle is justified only when the necessity of immediate apprehension outweighs the dangers created by the operation of the pursuing police vehicle, the responding police vehicle, or the offender being pursued."

As a result, the suit claims, the officers' actions were negligent and caused Gray's death, and demands damages be awarded to Gray's family, including payment of funeral and burial expenses, payment for suffering and mental anguish, and other punitive damages.

Lawsuits represent only one side of a dispute. Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

