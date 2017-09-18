22-year-old Indiana woman charged after 6-week-old baby tests po - WDRB 41 Louisville News

22-year-old Indiana woman charged after 6-week-old baby tests positive for heroin

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana woman was charged after a 6-week-old baby tested positive for heroin.

Indiana State Police said it started investigating 22-year-old Emma Moore in early August after receiving a call that a baby boy was being neglected. Officials tested the baby for drugs and results came back positive for heroin and morphine.

Doctors said the only way for a child to inadvertently get heroin in their system would be to eat it or breathe in the powder.

Moore is charged with neglect of a dependent. She was already in jail on unrelated charges.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

