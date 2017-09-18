22-year-old Indiana woman charged after 6-week-old baby tests positive for heroin

The list is included with this story.More >>
The list is included with this story.More >>
A complaint to Hobby Lobby over cotton plants as decorations is up for debate on social media.More >>
A complaint to Hobby Lobby over cotton plants as decorations is up for debate on social media.More >>
The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.More >>
The suspect was arrested Friday around 11 p.m. at her home on Speed Road in Milltown.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a wanted burglar -- but in the process, the suspect and two troopers fell through the ceiling of a home.More >>
Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a wanted burglar -- but in the process, the suspect and two troopers fell through the ceiling of a home.More >>
The help the farmer enlisted, after finding his crops had been replaced with illegal pot plants.More >>
The help the farmer enlisted, after finding his crops had been replaced with illegal pot plants.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford takes stock after Louisville's loss to Clemson on Saturday.More >>
WDRB's Eric Crawford takes stock after Louisville's loss to Clemson on Saturday.More >>
A family member tells WDRB Manska was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5 leaving Corydon Central High School.More >>
A family member tells WDRB Manska was last seen on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 5 leaving Corydon Central High School.More >>
Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.More >>
Three people are dead -- and a community is looking for answers.More >>